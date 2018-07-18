AuGUST Issue 2018 (No.382)

July 20 On Sale!!

[Table of contents]

■Topics & Events

・Ukiyo-e Exhibition

・Waterplay that Both Parents and Children Can Enjoy

・ARAKI Hirohiko Exhibition

・Streets of Yokohama Transformed into a Dance Stage

・Enjoying Digital Art

■Spotlight

・The Changing Face of Capsule Hotels

・Smiley-Face Characters Are Trending

[Multi-Level Text]

■News Review

Fuss Over Foul Play in Sports

■New Expressions & Buzzwords

Unbelievably Great / Gohann (Rice / Meal) Logic

■JAPANese Notes

Tips About Sake

■Exploring JAPANese through Manga

Person who can’t go

■Close Up Japan

A Storm of Cheering and Booing

■The Other Side of Japanese

Who Should Not Make the Same Mistake Again?

■Sentence Endings

How to Soften Your Speech in Consideration of Others

■Feature Hiragana Times Archives Selection

Japan’s Summer is the Season for Obake

＜＜Super-effective Japanese Lessons＞＞

・Phrases to Use When Addressing Someone

・Asking for Directions to a Destination

・Taking a Train

・Vocabulary Concerning the Weather

■From the Editorial Desk