AuGUST Issue 2018 (No.382)
July 20 On Sale!!
[Table of contents]
■Topics & Events
・Ukiyo-e Exhibition
・Waterplay that Both Parents and Children Can Enjoy
・ARAKI Hirohiko Exhibition
・Streets of Yokohama Transformed into a Dance Stage
・Enjoying Digital Art
■Spotlight
・The Changing Face of Capsule Hotels
・Smiley-Face Characters Are Trending
[Multi-Level Text]
■News Review
Fuss Over Foul Play in Sports
■New Expressions & Buzzwords
Unbelievably Great / Gohann (Rice / Meal) Logic
■JAPANese Notes
Tips About Sake
■Exploring JAPANese through Manga
Person who can’t go
■Close Up Japan
A Storm of Cheering and Booing
■The Other Side of Japanese
Who Should Not Make the Same Mistake Again?
■Sentence Endings
How to Soften Your Speech in Consideration of Others
■Feature Hiragana Times Archives Selection
Japan’s Summer is the Season for Obake
＜＜Super-effective Japanese Lessons＞＞
・Phrases to Use When Addressing Someone
・Asking for Directions to a Destination
・Taking a Train
・Vocabulary Concerning the Weather
■From the Editorial Desk
