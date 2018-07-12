The digital booklet “How to Learn Japanese” features “The Secretes to Quickly Mastering Japanese.” This is the essence of our supper-effective Japanese lessons published in Hiragana Times. This is completely different from conventional methods and has been registered to a utility model by the Japan Patent Office.

How to learn Japanese (Free)

www.hiraganatimes.com/how-to.pdf

Now our supper-effective lessons (part 1) are compiled in the “Basic Japanese Text” (the information is available in the booklet). They will be on sale soon.

The new Supper-effective lessons (part 2) are stating with August issue in Hiragana Times. This series includes How to get around, and phrases useful on an outing, as well as living, business and travel.

To those former subscribers who order the subscription to Hiragana Times by July 17, we offer the “Basic Japanese Text,” full six set (digital version 2,800 yen) at free of charge

Now, it is a great opportunity for you to learn Japanese from scratch. We are confident that you can easily master with this new revolutionary text magazine

For Hiragana Times subscription:

https://www.hiraganatimes-magazine.com/

For inquiries:

info@hiraganatimes.com