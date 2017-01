Bon Dance Held in Ikebukuro

The “New Bon Odori” will be held on July 16 and 17 at Ikebukuro Nishiguchi (West Exit) Park, Toshima City, Tokyo. A bon odori is a dance Japanese people perform in a circle during the summer season. For the ninth anniversary of the event dancer and choreographer KONDO Ryohei will work on the moves. Last year’s event was enjoyed by 5,500 participants, some of whom were non-Japanese. No reservations are necessary. Free entry.

