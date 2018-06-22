Notice |
Friday June 22nd, 2018
July Issue 2018 (No.381)

June 20 On Sale!!

[Table of contents]

■Topics & Events
・Japanese Heroes Get Together
・Japanese Art in the Jomon Period
・The World’s Largest Idol Event
・Guide to Lolita Fashion in Harajuku
・Festival of Children and Performing Arts

■Spotlight
・Japanese People Choose Aisle Seats
・Walking Around Sightseeing Spots in Tokyo

＜＜ＭｕｌｔｉーＬｅｖｅｌ　Ｔｅｘｔ＞＞

■News Review
The Death Penalty is Sanctioned in Japan

■New Expressions & Buzzwords
Sho Time / Vegetables Take a Leading Role

■JAPANese Notes
The Physical Appearance of Japanese People

■Exploring JAPANese through Manga
Scary, I don’t like you

■Close Up Japan
Hidden Christian Sites to Be Registered as World Heritage Sites

■The Other Side of Japanese
There are Two Styles of Writing in Japanese

■Sentence Endings
Putting things Succinctly (Abbreviated Forms)

■Feature Hiragana Times Archives Selection
Rescue Megumi

＜＜Super-effective Japanese Lessons＞＞

・Terms Used to Describe Human Relationships
・Terms Used to Introduce Oneself to Others
・Expressions for Appearance, Character, and Emotions
・Various Expressions About People

■From the Editorial Desk

