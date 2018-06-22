July Issue 2018 (No.381)
June 20 On Sale!!
[Table of contents]
■Topics & Events
・Japanese Heroes Get Together
・Japanese Art in the Jomon Period
・The World’s Largest Idol Event
・Guide to Lolita Fashion in Harajuku
・Festival of Children and Performing Arts
■Spotlight
・Japanese People Choose Aisle Seats
・Walking Around Sightseeing Spots in Tokyo
＜＜ＭｕｌｔｉーＬｅｖｅｌ Ｔｅｘｔ＞＞
■News Review
The Death Penalty is Sanctioned in Japan
■New Expressions & Buzzwords
Sho Time / Vegetables Take a Leading Role
■JAPANese Notes
The Physical Appearance of Japanese People
■Exploring JAPANese through Manga
Scary, I don’t like you
■Close Up Japan
Hidden Christian Sites to Be Registered as World Heritage Sites
■The Other Side of Japanese
There are Two Styles of Writing in Japanese
■Sentence Endings
Putting things Succinctly (Abbreviated Forms)
■Feature Hiragana Times Archives Selection
Rescue Megumi
＜＜Super-effective Japanese Lessons＞＞
・Terms Used to Describe Human Relationships
・Terms Used to Introduce Oneself to Others
・Expressions for Appearance, Character, and Emotions
・Various Expressions About People
■From the Editorial Desk
